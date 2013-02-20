LONDON England Lions players Ben Stokes and Matt Coles have been sent home from the second-string cricket tour of Australia after repeated misdemeanours.

"On a very challenging tour to Australia, both Matt and Ben have ignored the instructions given to them around their match preparation and recovery and, following previous warnings, it is regrettable that it has been necessary to terminate their involvement in the tour," performance director David Parsons said in a statement on Wednesday.

Durham all-rounder Stokes, 21 and born in New Zealand, has played five one-day internationals and two Twenty20s for the full England side while Kent pace bowler Cole, 22, was knocking on the door.

