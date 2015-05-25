Cricket - England v New Zealand - Investec Test Series First Test - Lord's - 25/5/15England's Alastair Cook celebrates after winning the first testAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

LONDON England's 124-run victory over New Zealand in the first test at Lord's on Monday has been widely acclaimed as one of the greatest matches in the history of the game.

The contest fluctuated one way and the other over five compelling days at the home of cricket before Moeen Ali took an extraordinary catch at third man to give England the spoils.

"It might be the best test match I have seen and I have watched about 700 of them," veteran BBC radio commentator Henry Blofeld told Reuters.

"England against Australia at Headingley in 1981 was pretty good but it was one-sided for the first three days before an amazing finish. This game was gripping from the first day."

Blofeld was referring to the famous match 24 years ago when Ian Botham scored 149 not out and Bob Willis took eight wickets on the final day to give England victory from a seemingly impossible situation.

The first test against New Zealand at Lord's, which produced a record 1,610 runs, ebbed and flowed throughout.

England recovered from a dreadful start, slumping to 30 for four on the first morning, to post a respectable first-innings total of 389.

New Zealand replied with 523 before the home team hit back with 478, including the fastest test century ever made at Lord's coming from Ben Stokes.

The Kiwis, chasing 345 for victory, then recovered from 12 for three to get to 220 in the final innings of the game.

"An amazing way to finish the test match, number 11 backing away and caught at third man. I have loved every minute. Couldn't have been better," former England spinner Phil Tufnell told the BBC.

Former England batsman Ed Smith agreed.

"It was one of the best test matches of the modern era," he said. "Sometimes a great story needs a great ending and the look on Moeen's face after that fantastic catch was a mixture of joy, innocence and hopefulness."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute to the contribution of New Zealand.

"NZ are my favourite team to watch in world cricket ... we need them here for more than a two-test series," Vaughan said on Twitter.

The second test in Leeds starts on Friday.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)