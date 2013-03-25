Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
AUCKLAND, March 26 England were 158 for five wickets, chasing a victory target of 481, at lunch on the fifth day of the third test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Tuesday.
Scores: New Zealand 443 (P. Fulton 136, K. Williamson 91; S. Finn 6-125) & 241-6 (P. Fulton 110, B. McCullum 67 not out) v England 204 (M. Prior 73; T. Boult 6-68) & 158-5 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.