ABU DHABI Jan 28 Pakistan were 198 for seven in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second test on Saturday, 128 runs ahead of England's first innings total. Scores: Pakistan 198-7 (Asad Shafiq 43, Azhar Ali 68; Monty Panesar 4-59) & 257 (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47) v England 327(Alastair Cook 94, Jonathan Trott 74; Saeed Ajmal 4-108, Mohammad Hafeez 3-54) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by John O'Brien)