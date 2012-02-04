DUBAI Feb 4 Pakistan were 30 for 2 in their second innings at lunch on the second day of the third test on Saturday, trailing by 12 runs from England's first innings total. Scores: Pakistan 30-2 (Hafeez 21, James Anderson 1-8, Monty Panesar 1-13) & 99 (Asad Shafiq 45; Stuart Broad 4-36) v England 141 all out (Andrew Strauss 56, Swann 16, Abdur Rehman 5-40, S Ajmal 3-59) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alastair Himmer)