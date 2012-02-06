Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 6 England were 89 runs for two, chasing 324 for victory, at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Dubai on Monday. Scores: England 141 (Abdur Rehman 5-40) & 89-2 v Pakistan 99 and 365 (Azhar Ali 157, Younus Khan 127, Monty Panesar 5-124) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.