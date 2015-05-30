LEEDS, England May 30 Adam Lyth scored a composed century in his second test match on Saturday to raise England hopes that he could be the long-term solution to a problem position at the top of the order.

The compact left-hander made 107 in the second test against New Zealand, sharing a 177-run first-wicket partnership with his captain Alastair Cook at Headingley.

Lyth was Cook's ninth different opening partner in tests and not since the days when the skipper went in first with Andrew Strauss have England had a reliable pair at the top of the order.

Nick Compton, Michael Carberry, Sam Robson and Jonathan Trott have failed to establish themselves recently but the 27-year-old Lyth looked the part after failing twice on his test debut at Lord's.

"It was a fantastic moment for myself and my family. I was very pleased to get three figures in front of my home crowd," the Yorkshire batsman told reporters. "I was a bit nervous.

"They did bowl very well -- I had to wait my time. It was a great moment and one that I will never forget.

Lyth and Cook started carefully, leaving anything wide of off stump and dispatching the rare bad balls to the boundary.

Lyth unfurled several crisp drives through the covers and deft deflections off his legs to keep the scoreboard moving and he never looked flustered until Cook got out for 75.

He almost played on to Tim Southee, the ball hitting the stumps but failing to dislodge the bails, and spent 40 minutes in the 90s.

Feeling the pressure on 94 not out, Lyth drove spinner Mark Craig high through mid-on and substitute fielder Neil Wagner lost sight of the ball, moving the wrong way to miss the chance of taking a catch.

Emboldened by the let-off, Lyth slog-swept Craig for four off his next ball to reach his century before punching the air to celebrate.

"I was more nervous this game than on my debut. I don't know why," Lyth said. "Hopefully, there are many more games to come." (Editing by Ian Chadband)