LONDON, July 14 England opener Adam Lyth will not change his style of play despite struggling for runs against Australia's bowling attack in the first Ashes test.

The 27-year-old Yorkshire batsman made six and 37 in the opening test in Cardiff as England went on to record an impressive 169-run victory inside four days.

Lord's will host the second test starting on Thursday and Lyth is confident he can adapt to the famous slope at the home of cricket.

"I've just got to try and play my way and if it's there to be hit, I will hit it," Lyth told a news conference on Tuesday.

"If it's a half-volley, I'll hit it. If it's a decent ball, I'll leave it or defend it.

"We know we've just got to play to our strengths. I am an attacking batsman but I have to respect the conditions and respect the bowling.

"I've played here quite a bit so I'm getting used to the slope. Fingers crossed, I'll get a few runs this week."

England impressed with bat and ball in Cardiff and they also looked sharp in the field after being a bit sloppy in the two-test series against New Zealand.

Lyth said the influence of new coach Trevor Bayliss at a pre-Ashes camp in Spain was the reason behind England's new-found confidence.

"We did a lot of slip-catching work and ground-fielding work in Spain so I guess the hard work's paid off," Lyth said.

"But the slip catchers are very good in there -- (Alastair) Cook, (Ian) Bell, (Joe) Root -- they have fantastic hands.

"We didn't do as well as we would have liked against New Zealand but I think the lads have done very, very well the last game and let's hope it keeps happening." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)