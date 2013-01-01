LONDON Jan 1 Christopher Martin-Jenkins, a BBC cricket commentator and newspaper writer, has died of cancer at the age of 67.

Martin-Jenkins was a stalwart of the Test Match Special radio team and cricket correspondent of the Daily Telegraph and Times newspapers.

He wrote many books and also served as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010 and 2011.

(Writing by John Mehaffey)