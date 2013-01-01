Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
LONDON Jan 1 Christopher Martin-Jenkins, a BBC cricket commentator and newspaper writer, has died of cancer at the age of 67.
Martin-Jenkins was a stalwart of the Test Match Special radio team and cricket correspondent of the Daily Telegraph and Times newspapers.
He wrote many books and also served as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2010 and 2011.
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.