* Talented cricketer dies after being hit by train in London
* Police say man matching his description seen running from
car
* Watchdog to investigate 23-year-old's death
(Updates with Metropolitan Police statement)
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, June 18 A Surrey county cricketer was
killed by a train in London on Monday shortly after police saw a
man matching his description run from a car they had flagged
down because it was being driven erratically.
Batsman Tom Maynard, 23, son of former England and Glamorgan
player Matthew Maynard, was hit by the train on the subway
network near Wimbledon Park station in the southwest of the
capital just after 0400 GMT (0500 BST).
Maynard, tipped as a possible future England player, was
pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers stopped a vehicle after it was seen being driven
erratically," Scotland Yard said in a statement. "The male
driver of the vehicle - a black Mercedes C250 - made off on
foot. Officers were unable to locate the man.
"At approx 0510 BST (0410 GMT) the body of a man fitting the
same description was found on tracks near Wimbledon Park
station."
The man seen running from the car has yet to be formally
identified, a police spokesman added. The case has been referred
to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, a watchdog that
investigates all deaths where a person has had contact with the
police.
British Transport Police earlier said Maynard's death was
not being treated as suspicious and that the case would be
passed to the coroner. He had played for Surrey in a Twenty20
match against Kent just hours previously, on Sunday afternoon.
His club said he was a huge talent who had the potential to
follow his father into full international cricket, having
already played for the England Lions, the second tier national
side.
"Tom Maynard was a prodigiously talented young batsman who
had made an incredible start to his career and was clearly
destined for far greater things," Surrey chairman Richard
Thompson said in a statement.
"There is a profound sense of loss at the passing of Tom. To
lose anybody at such a young age is an utterly senseless
tragedy."
Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff in 1989, Maynard began his
career at Glamorgan before signing a three-year deal with Surrey
County Cricket Club in 2011.
After making his senior debut as an 18-year-old, he earned a
reputation as a powerful hitter and averaged more than 40 in
domestic competitions in 2011.
Giles Clarke, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket
Board (ECC) said Maynard's death was a "tragic loss".
"Tom was a player of enormous potential who had already
represented England Lions and had an exciting future ahead of
him," he said in a statement.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter:
"Someone with so much talent and so much to look forward to. Why
is life so cruel sometimes?"
Surrey postponed a planned game against Hampshire Royals at
the Oval on Wednesday as a mark of respect.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Alison Wildey)