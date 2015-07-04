LONDON New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum smashed the second-highest Twenty20 score of all time when he hit a typically belligerent 158 not out in 64 balls for Birmingham against Derbyshire on Friday.

It is the best knock in England's T20 Blast competition and led Birmingham to a huge total of 242 for four that earned them victory by 60 runs.

The 33-year-old McCullum cracked 11 sixes and 11 fours as he compiled the second highest-ever T20 score behind West Indian Chris Gayle's 175 in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

McCullum also thumped an unbeaten 158 off 73 deliveries for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural game of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

