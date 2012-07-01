Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker has been drafted into the England squad for Sunday's one-day international (ODI) against Australia at The Oval as cover for James Anderson.
Anderson was troubled by a tight groin in Friday's 15-run victory over Australia at Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.
Meaker has made two previous ODI appearances for his country.
The game at The Oval is the second in a five-match series between the two old cricketing rivals.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.