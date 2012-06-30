LONDON, June 30 Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker has been drafted into the England squad for Sunday's one-day international (ODI) against Australia at The Oval as cover for James Anderson.

Anderson was troubled by a tight groin in Friday's 15-run victory over Australia at Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.

Meaker has made two previous ODI appearances for his country.

The game at The Oval is the second in a five-match series between the two old cricketing rivals. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)