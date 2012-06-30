LONDON, June 30 Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker
has been drafted into the England squad for Sunday's one-day
international (ODI) against Australia at The Oval as cover for
James Anderson.
Anderson was troubled by a tight groin in Friday's 15-run
victory over Australia at Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket
Board said in a statement on Saturday.
Meaker has made two previous ODI appearances for his
country.
The game at The Oval is the second in a five-match series
between the two old cricketing rivals.
