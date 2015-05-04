May 3 England coach Peter Moores said his team needed be more ruthless after they were beaten by West Indies in the third test in Barbados and drew the three-match series 1-1.

The tourists, who won the second test in Grenada, were on top in the opener in Antigua but West Indies held on for a draw, while in the final test they frittered away a first-innings lead and were bowled out for 123 in their second innings.

"In every game we have had chances to really put the opposition under extreme pressure and we haven't always taken those opportunities. There is a ruthlessness I think we need to develop as a team," Moores told Sky Sports.

"We are frustrated because we think we dominated the first two games," he added. "It was a great opportunity to come here and win a test match. We have to learn some tough lessons ... if you have a bad session sometimes you can't get yourself back in the game."

Moores, however, said the team, which featured a number of emerging young players, was developing in the right direction.

"The speed we are learning at, we are getting better. Joe Root, Gary Ballance, I think there is a side really forming. We have got to be more ruthless, we have got to have that edge," he said.

"When we get our nose in front we have to drive that home, especially against sides like New Zealand and Australia, those opportunities will come and we will be judged by whether we take them or not."

Changes could be on the horizon for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and the experienced Jonathan Trott, who had a poor series opening the batting, could be one who loses his spot.

"He's had a tough trip. Since he has been in the team, I think he would be the first to admit he hasn't looked in rhythm, he's struggled," said Moores.

"We were hoping that through the trip he would find some form, it hasn't happened, so tough trip for him."

Moores, though, had praise for skipper Alastair Cook.

"I think he did well. I think he is getting better. I think he has matured as a leader, the more you do it at this level, the better you get." (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Nick Mulvenney)