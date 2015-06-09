BIRMINGHAM, England England captain Eoin Morgan was as surprised as anyone by his team's record 210-run victory over New Zealand in the first one-day international on Tuesday as a new-look side cut loose at Edgbaston.

England's highest ever ODI total set up their biggest margin of victory by runs in the 50-over format of the game to banish memories of this year's dismal World Cup campaign.

Jos Buttler and Joe Root thrashed brilliant centuries and Adil Rashid, who hit 69 to help England amass 408 for nine, took four wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 198.

"It was certainly a different performance to the World Cup," Morgan told Sky Sports. "For us to come out of the traps like that is outstanding.

"I'm as surprised as anybody given we have two or three new faces in the team, but they held themselves brilliantly and the senior players were outstanding. The key is consistency for us.

"The guys executed really well today. You can look back and say what you want about the World Cup, but I'm looking forward.

"There's about 90 games until the next World Cup and we need to get some games into this team and the more we can win that carries some weight."

England hit 14 sixes, beating their previous best of 12 against South Africa in 2009, with man-of-the-match Jos Buttler striking five on his way to a brilliant 129 off 77 balls.

Buttler, batting at six, gave a lot of the credit to Root, whose 104 from 78 deliveries led England's recovery from a poor start.

"The way we started the innings gave us plenty of time. Credit to Joe Root on the way he played. It gave everyone confidence to follow his lead," Buttler said.

There was little New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum could do but admit his side had been comprehensively outclassed on the day.

"It was a special performance from Root and Buttler," he said.

"To post 400 in any game is outstanding. They blew us off the park."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)