June 6 Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels and Michael Lumb hit the highest partnership total in English one-day cricket at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The county's openers struck 342 in 39.2 overs against Northamptonshire in a Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Wessels eventually departed for a career-best 146, from 97 balls, while Lumb went on to make 184, also his best, as Nottinghamshire posted 445 for 8, the second highest score for List A matches in the world.

The pair's stand beat the previous record in England of 318 by Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for India against Sri Lanka at Taunton in the 1999 World Cup.

Lumb and Wessels' stand is the third-highest partnership in List A games, behind the 372 which Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels took off Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

The record for the highest team total is held by Surrey, who made 496-4 against Gloucestershire in 2007.

List A matches are played over 40-60 overs. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)