Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON England have called up uncapped all-rounder Craig Overton to replace the injured Chris Jordan while fellow fast bowler Liam Plunkett has also been ruled out of the last three matches of the one-day series against New Zealand.
Jordan, who conceded 97 runs in nine overs during New Zealand's victory in the second game on Friday, has a side strain while Plunkett has a thigh problem, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.
A decision on who will replace Plunkett is expected to be made in the next 24 hours.
The series is level at 1-1 after two high-scoring games. The third one-day international is in Southampton on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.