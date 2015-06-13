(Recasts with Jordan, Plunkett ruled out)

LONDON, June 13 England have called up uncapped all-rounder Craig Overton to replace the injured Chris Jordan while fellow fast bowler Liam Plunkett has also been ruled out of the last three matches of the one-day series against New Zealand.

Jordan, who conceded 97 runs in nine overs during New Zealand's victory in the second game on Friday, has a side strain while Plunkett has a thigh problem, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

A decision on who will replace Plunkett is expected to be made in the next 24 hours.

The series is level at 1-1 after two high-scoring games. The third one-day international is in Southampton on Sunday.