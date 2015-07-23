LONDON, July 23 England will play three tests against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October and November this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The first match, starting on Oct. 13, takes place at the Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, the second on Oct. 22 is at the Dubai Cricket Stadium with the final match in Sharjah on Nov. 1.

There will also be four one-day internationals and three T20 Internationals.

England lost a test series 3-0 to Pakistan in the UAE in 2012. Pakistan have not played a series at home since militants attacked the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in March 2009. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)