Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
LONDON England spinner Monty Panesar has signed a two-year contract with Essex, the county said on Thursday.
Panesar, who is in Australia ahead of next month's Ashes series, joined Essex on loan earlier this year after being released by Sussex.
"I loved playing for Essex last season," he told the club's website (www.essexcricket.org.uk). "In the short time I was there I was made to feel very welcome."
Panesar took 14 wickets in six county championship matches following his move.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.