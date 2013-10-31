Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
LONDON Oct 31 England spinner Monty Panesar has signed a two-year contract with Essex, the county said on Thursday.
Panesar, who is in Australia ahead of next month's Ashes series, joined Essex on loan earlier this year after being released by Sussex.
"I loved playing for Essex last season," he told the club's website (www.essexcricket.org.uk). "In the short time I was there I was made to feel very welcome."
Panesar took 14 wickets in six county championship matches following his move. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.