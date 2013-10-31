LONDON Oct 31 England spinner Monty Panesar has signed a two-year contract with Essex, the county said on Thursday.

Panesar, who is in Australia ahead of next month's Ashes series, joined Essex on loan earlier this year after being released by Sussex.

"I loved playing for Essex last season," he told the club's website (www.essexcricket.org.uk). "In the short time I was there I was made to feel very welcome."

Panesar took 14 wickets in six county championship matches following his move. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)