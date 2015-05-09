Cricket - West Indies v England - Third Test - Kensington Oval, Barbados - 3/5/15England's Head Coach Peter Moores after the matchAction Images via REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

LONDON Peter Moores is poised to be sacked as England coach for the second time when Andrew Strauss is appointed as director of English cricket, British media reported on Saturday.

Moores succeeded Andy Flower for a second stint as head coach last April having previously led England for two years from 2007 before he was dismissed after a fall-out with leading batsman and then captain Kevin Pietersen.

Moores was tasked with leading England's recovery after the humiliating 5-0 Ashes rout in Australia in 2013-14 but the 52-year-old has failed to revive the team.

England endured a disastrous World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand this year, going out at the group stage, before drawing a three-test series 1-1 against the West Indies.

Speculation about Moores's future has intensified since Colin Graves was elected as England and Wales Cricket Board chairman and Paul Downton, who reappointed Moores, left his role as managing director in April.

Former Ashes-winning captain Strauss is expected to take up the newly-created position of director cricket as part of the ECB restructuring process.

England play New Zealand in a two-match test series starting at Lord's on May 21 before the home Ashes series against Australia.

