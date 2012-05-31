England's Kevin Pietersen looks on during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England batsman Kevin Pietersen has retired from all forms of one-day international cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who will continue to play tests, cited the increasing demands of international cricket on his body for his decision to quit one-dayers.

