England's Kevin Pietersen looks on from the dressing room during the second day of the warm-up game against the India A cricket team in Mumbai October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

LONDON England batsman Kevin Pietersen has signed a full central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to complete his reintegration into the international fold, the ECB said the team had confirmed on Wednesday.

Pietersen's relations with the ECB hit rock bottom in 2012 when he was dropped for the final test against South Africa at Lord's in August following a controversial text-message row.

The South African-born batsman admitted sending provocative texts to opposing players but denied allegations that he had told them how to dismiss former captain Andrew Strauss, who retired from all cricket after South Africa won the test series 2-0.

Pietersen underwent a process of reintegration before making his comeback in India before Christmas.

The 32-year-old had been working on a short-term deal but any uncertainty over his future was dispelled by him signing a full central contract.

Pietersen, who made his international debut in 2004 and has a test average of 49.42 from 92 matches, is now eligible for all three international formats.

