LONDON, Oct 18 Kevin Pietersen has been added to England's test squad for next month's tour to India after being dropped over a controversial text-message row.

The decision to recall the South African-born batsman was made after he met up with coach Andy Flower, captain Alastair Cook and other senior players and members of England's management team earlier this week.

"We were keen Kevin should hold a series of face-to-face meetings with team management and senior players before the test squad departs for the UAE and India next week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Hugh Morris said in a statement on Thursday.

"The meetings were constructive and cordial and all outstanding issues have been resolved. All the England players and management are now keen to draw a line under this matter and fully focus on the cricketing challenge that lies ahead in India."

Pietersen was dropped by England for the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's in August after admitting sending provocative texts to the tourists' players.

But the batsman denied allegations he told them how to dismiss former captain Andrew Strauss.

Strauss quit cricket after South Africa won the test series 2-0.

The ECB's national selector Geoff Miller said it would be good to have an extra batsman in the squad especially as Ian Bell was due to return home for the birth of his child midway through the tour of India.

"We are pleased to welcome a player of Kevin's proven international calibre back into the squad for such an important test series," said Miller.

"As we anticipate Ian Bell will return home for the birth of his first child around the time of the second test in Mumbai, the team will benefit from having an extra batsman in the squad." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)