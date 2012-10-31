MUMBAI Oct 31 Kevin Pietersen made a quick-fire 23 on his return to England colours before falling to old nemesis Yuvraj Singh on the second day of the first warmup match in India on Wednesday.

Pietersen, who was dropped for the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's in August following a text message row, hit three boundaries and a six in his 24-ball knock before offering a return catch to Yuvraj.

Pietersen had dubbed Yuvraj a "pie-chucker" on England's last trip to India four years back after getting out several times to the left-arm spinner.

Alastair Cook, who replaced Andrew Strauss as England's test captain, stroked an unbeaten 112 to guide the visitors to 286 for four at the close in reply to India A's first innings 369.

