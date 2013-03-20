LONDON, March 20 England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been ruled out of the decisive third test against New Zealand starting on Friday because of a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Pietersen injured his right knee earlier this month while taking part in fielding practice and scans have revealed bone bruising and possible cartilage damage.

"The injury is likely to require ongoing assessments and a likely 6-8 week period of rest and rehabilitation," the ECB said in a statement.

"Pietersen has therefore been withdrawn from all cricket including the Indian Premier League."

The first two tests in New Zealand, both of which Pietersen played in, ended in draws. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)