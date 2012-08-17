LONDON Aug 17 Kevin Pietersen is set to play
his first match on Sunday since being dropped by England, after
he was included in Surrey's squad for a 40-over game.
A Surrey spokesman confirmed Pietersen was in their side to
play against his former county team Hampshire.
It should allow the 32-year-old an opportunity to
momentarily escape off-field controversies and return to his
primary job as a batsman.
Pietersen was dropped by England for the third and final
test against South Africa after sending what he termed
"provocative" text messages, criticising his team mates and
management, to friends in the opposition.
England captain Andrew Strauss told reporters on Wednesday
he would seek answers from the South African-born Pietersen
after the test at Lord's and added it may take time before he
regains the players' trust.
Pietersen has scored 21 test hundreds for England, including
an exhilarating 149 in the drawn second test earlier this month.
(Editing By Tom Bartlett)