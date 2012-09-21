LONDON, Sept 21 Banished England batsman Kevin Pietersen hopes to return to the setup for February's tour of New Zealand.

The South Africa-born 32-year-old has been frozen out of all forms of the game by England after sending controversial texts to South Africa players in last month's series between the sides.

"Hoping alls sorted & I'm on the NZ tour in Feb," Pietersen, not playing in the ICC World Twenty20 and left out of the tour to India next month, tweeted to New Zealand rugby player Dan Carter on Friday.

Conciliatory talks have been ongoing between Pietersen, the England and Wales Cricket Board and new test captain Alastair Cook but Cook said on Thursday that issues still remain and the India tour was deemed too early for his to return.

Andrew Strauss, who stepped down as England test captain after losing the series to South Africa where Pietersen was dropped for the final game, talked with the batsman amid stories of Pietersen's unhappiness with team mates making fun of him.

"We did catch up - it was important we did that. He and I have had some interesting times over the last month or two and it was good to sit down," Strauss told Sky Sports.

"He apologised for a few things he had done and we are absolutely fine going forward. Everyone needs a bit of time to let things settle and we will see what the best way forward is." (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)