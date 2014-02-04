LONDON Feb 4 Kevin Pietersen's England career was ended on Tuesday after he was left out of the squad for this year's World Twenty20 and limited overs tour of the Caribbean.

"Kevin Pietersen met with Paul Downton, the Managing Director England Cricket, this week and was told that the unanimous decision of the England management, including the selectors, was that now was the time to start the rebuilding process after England's disappointing winter in Australia," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Pietersen, who played 104 Test Matches, 136 One Day internationals and 37 Twenty20 Internationals for England in a almost 10-year career, was left in little doubt that he would not play for his country again.

"Playing cricket for my country has been an honour. Every time I pulled on the England shirt was a moment of huge pride for me and that is something that will live with me forever," he said in the statement.

"Although I am obviously very sad the incredible journey has come to an end, I'm also hugely proud of what we, as a team, have achieved over the past nine years.

"I believe I have a great deal still to give as a cricketer. I will continue to play but deeply regret that it won't be for England." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)