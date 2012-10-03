Cricket-Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
June 3 A dominant South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their opening Champions Trophy Group B game at The Oval on Saturday, helped by Hashim Amla's classy century.
LONDON Oct 3 Controversial middle-order batsman Kevin Pietersen can return to the England fold after making peace with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a row over "provocative" text messages, officials said on Wednesday.
Pietersen had apologised to former England captain Andrew Strauss, the ECB said in a statement, adding:
"Agreement has been reached concerning a process for his re-integration into the England team during the remainder of 2012. Upon completion of the programme, the England selectors will consider Kevin for future matches." (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 3 A dominant South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their opening Champions Trophy Group B game at The Oval on Saturday, helped by Hashim Amla's classy century.
June 3 Indian skipper Virat Kohli has denied reports of a rift between himself and coach Anil Kumble on the eve of his team's Champions Trophy Group B opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.