LONDON Oct 3 Controversial middle-order batsman Kevin Pietersen can return to the England fold after making peace with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a row over "provocative" text messages, officials said on Wednesday.

Pietersen had apologised to former England captain Andrew Strauss, the ECB said in a statement, adding:

"Agreement has been reached concerning a process for his re-integration into the England team during the remainder of 2012. Upon completion of the programme, the England selectors will consider Kevin for future matches." (Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ken Ferris)