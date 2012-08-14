LONDON Aug 14 England will miss Kevin Pietersen in this week's third and final test against South Africa at Lord's, visiting all-rounder Jacques Kallis said on Tuesday.

Pietersen's team mates Graeme Swann and Tim Bresnan believe the home side's strength has not been compromised by the absence of the batsman who was left out because he failed to confirm he did not send derogatory text messages about colleagues to the opposition.

The 32-year-old, named man of the match after hitting a brilliant 149 in the second test at Leeds, has piled up 7,076 runs in 88 tests at an average of 49.48.

"He's a world-class player and he's proven that over many years - putting in big performances for England - so I'm sure he's going to be missed," Kallis told Sky Sports television.

Swann and Bresnan had earlier rejected suggestions England would be vulnerable without Pietersen in a match they must win to ensure they retain their status as the world's number one test nation.

Yorkshire batsman Jonny Bairstow has come into the side as a replacement, with Bresnan even saying the hosts could be stronger without Pietersen.

Kallis doubted the row would end the South African-born batsman's international career.

"I've no doubts they'll come to an agreement and something will be sorted out. These sorts of things are going to happen throughout his career," Kallis said.

"I don't think it'll affect him, I think he'll bounce back and I think he's still got a lot of cricket ahead of him. He's too good a player to stay out of the international scene."

The third test begins on Thursday. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)