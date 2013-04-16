England's cricket team player James Anderson (L) hands sunglasses back to his teammate Kevin Pietersen before a team photograph before a training session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON England batsman Kevin Pietersen will miss next month's two-match test series at home to New Zealand because of a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Pietersen injured his right knee during fielding practice in the away series in New Zealand last month and was unable to play in the third and final test.

"Kevin Pietersen has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against New Zealand as he continues his recovery from significant bone bruising to his right knee," a statement said.

"He will have a repeat scan next week to determine when he is able to resume training."

The injury also meant Pietersen was ruled out of the Indian Premier League.

England, who face home and away Ashes series against Australia this year, face New Zealand at Lord's starting on May 16 before the second test starting on May 24 in Leeds.

All three test matches in New Zealand ended in draws.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)