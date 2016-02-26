LONDON Fast bowler Liam Plunkett has replaced Steven Finn in England's 15-man squad for next month's World Twenty20 tournament in India.

Finn was ruled out due to a calf strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a news release on Friday.

Eoin Morgan's team leave for India on March 8 and will face Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and a qualifier in the group stage.

Squad - Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)