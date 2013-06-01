Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
June 1 Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting marked his English county championship debut for Surrey by compiling an unbeaten 120 against Derbyshire on Saturday.
The 38-year-old, who joined up with his new team this week after playing in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians, struck 13 fours as Surrey reached 362 for four in reply to Derbyshire's first innings 452 all out.
Ponting's experience is a boost for Surrey who are without South Africa skipper Graeme Smith due to injury.
Smith was due to captain the county this season but has returned to South Africa for ankle surgery.
Ponting last played county cricket in 2004 for Somerset.
He featured for Australia in 168 matches and scored 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85 before retiring from test cricket in November. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.