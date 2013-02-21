LONDON Feb 21 Former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting will play for Surrey in June and July, the English county side said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old batsman, the second-highest run scorer in test cricket who retired from the international game at the end of last year after a glittering career, will be available for selection in all formats.

Surrey said he would be used initially as cover for captain Graeme Smith, who is expected to be involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales in June.

"I'm really excited to be playing for Surrey this season. They are a forward-thinking and historic club - and play at one of the greatest grounds in the world," Ponting said on the club's website (www.kiaoval.com).

"(The Oval) hasn't been the friendliest place for me but now it will be my home for two months this summer," he added.

"I'd like to think I can contribute a significant amount to the club - on and off the field - and am looking forward to getting stuck in as soon as I arrive." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)