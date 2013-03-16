WELLINGTON, March 16 England must be sure not to try to chase a result when they begin play on the fourth day of the second test against New Zealand on Sunday despite the threat of rain, England fast bowler Stuart Broad said.

Broad spearheaded the visitors' bowling attack, taking six wickets for 51 runs, to allow his captain Alastair Cook to enforce the follow on after they bowled New Zealand out for 254 in their first innings shortly before tea at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Peter Fulton and Kane Williamson then guided New Zealand to 77 for one at the close but the hosts are still 134 runs behind England's 465 and in danger of going 1-0 down in the three-match series with the final game at Auckland's Eden Park next week.

"We talked after we enforced the follow on that we didn't go back out there and chase it," Broad told reporters of his team's mindset when they returned to field after the tea break. "That's a big danger (because) New Zealand can get off to a flyer.

"Tomorrow, build patience; it's still a very good batting wicket, there is not a lot there especially for the seamers, so it will be about building maidens and creating pressure from there.

"Hopefully the weather will be on our side but, more importantly, we put the ball in the right place tomorrow morning."

HEEL INJURY

Broad, who left England's tour last year in India with a heel injury, and bowled without much luck in the drawn first test in Dunedin said he felt he was now feeling more confident in his delivery stride having not felt any pain for more than two and a half weeks.

He had also watched old video footage to correct his final approach to the wicket, and was now bowling wider of the crease and ensuring his feet were pointing straight down the wicket rather than "crossed over", which allowed him to be more accurate and get his pace back up.

"It was just a bit of a technical error I had fallen into, a bit of a bad habit," Broad explained as he motioned with his hands how his feet had been landing in his final delivery stride.

"That can obviously relate to a little bit of lack of pace and being able to get left easy and stuff like that.

"I've managed to put that right (and)... just coming a bit wider on the crease, I can really attack the stumps."

That confidence had allowed him to run through New Zealand's tail on Saturday, with three of his six wickets coming after England had taken the second new ball and New Zealand inching closer to the follow-on target of 266.

"Today was just my day to get the nicks. It works like that, cricket works like that," he said. "You can bowl well one day and not get them and bowl badly one day and get them.

"I did hit consistent areas today, put the New Zealand batsmen under pressure and managed to pick up some wickets.

"The second new ball wickets were probably the most important with the follow on being so close, with the weather around it looked important to enforce that." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)