ABU DHABI Jan 28 England captain Andrew
Strauss admitted his team were not good enough after they were
bowled out for 72 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to give Pakistan an
unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
England's second innings total was their fifth-lowest of the
past 50 years, and the world's top-ranked test side were
condemned to their first series defeat since 2009
having lost last week's first test in Dubai by
10 wickets.
"Individually, we haven't been clear enough about our game
plan against the spin, where are our scoring areas are and we've
allowed pressure to build," Strauss told reporters.
"Each time a wicket falls it makes it harder for the next
guy coming in. As a batting unit we have to hold our hands up
and say we haven't done well enough. No excuses, we need to be
better than that."
Strauss has scored 68 runs in four innings and Kevin
Pietersen 17 as England's top batsmen have struggled against
Pakistan's spinners. On Saturday Abdur Rehman celebrated a
six-wicket haul, while Saeed Ajmal has 17 wickets for the
series.
England got closer to Pakistan in Abu Dhabi but barely
improved on their mauling in Dubai.
"The fact we got rolled over twice in Dubai meant there was
baggage going into (Saturday's) final innings," Strauss said.
"This is the final frontier -- the subcontinent. England
sides haven't done very well out here in the past, but we came
here and approached things pretty positively and we thought we
had a great chance to win this series.
"Test cricket exposes any vulnerabilities and excuses you
have."
England will try to make amends in the third test, which
starts in Dubai on Friday.
"The batsmen need and want to show that we're better than
what we've shown so far in this tour -- that's a pretty good
motivation," Strauss said. "As a side we want to demonstrate we
can play in these conditions, which I am absolutely certain we
can do because we played a lot of good cricket in this game."
MOVING ON
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said the hosts' convincing
series win would help shift the focus away from the spot-fixing
scandal that led to the imprisonment of three former players.
"It should do," said Misbah. "Both teams are playing good
cricket in a good atmosphere, concentrating on what's important
-- on the field."
Misbah paid tribute to his spin-bowling trio of Rehman,
Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez.
"Any team playing on this type of surface last and the kind
of bowlers (Pakistan have) playing well, I think it's
difficult," Misbah said.
"When you are not able to see which side the ball is going
it's really difficult and that happened in this game."
Pakistan play their home matches in the Gulf due to security
problems at home.
