WELLINGTON, March 17 Play on the rain-effected fourth day of the second test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve on Sunday will resume at 1710 local (0410 GMT), match officials said.

Light rain had prevented any play after lunch.

Groundstaff had placed covers over the wicket block at the start of the lunch break at 1230 due to light drizzle, but the pitch was uncovered when play was due to resume at 1310.

Umpires Asad Rauf and Rod Tucker came out to inspect the wicket in brilliant sunshine only for showers to sweep back over the ground minutes later and encase the ground at the southern edge of the central city in misty drizzle.

Tea was taken at the usual time with a further pitch inspection at 1530 and a decision was made to resume play at 1550 before another rain shower swept across the ground.

Rauf and Tucker returned for two further pitch inspections once it had stopped raining and decided to resume play at 1710 with 22 overs remaining in the day's play.

New Zealand are 153 for two, still 58 runs from making England bat again, with Kane Williamson on 51 and Ross Taylor on 36. The three-match series is tied at 0-0. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)