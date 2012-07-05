Mark Ramprakash walks off the pitch after scoring no runs at the Oval August 22. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

LONDON Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash, widely regarded as one of the most gifted stroke players of his generation, has retired from all forms of cricket.

The 42-year-old, who last played for his country in 2002, featured in 52 tests. He scored 2,350 runs at an average of 27.32, with two hundreds representing a poor return for a batsman of his class and talent.

Ramprakash scored 114 centuries in 461 first-class matches for Middlesex and Surrey.

He said he decided to retire when Surrey told him he was longer in their future plans.

"I had a tough start to this season but I continued to try and remain fit and wanted to play," Ramprakash told a news conference at The Oval on Thursday.

"However last week I was informed I was not in Surrey's selection plans and therefore I felt the time was right to step aside."

Ramprakash is expected to pursue a career in the media but also expressed an interest in coaching junior cricketers.

