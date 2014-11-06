LONDON England have named former middle-order batsman Mark Ramprakash as their batting coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.
The 45-year-old, who played 52 tests between 1991 and 2002, replaced his former international team mate Graham Gooch who stepped down from the role in May.
Ramprakash averaged a modest 27.32 in tests but enjoyed a prolific career at county level with Middlesex and Surrey, scoring 114 first-class centuries.
"I will draw on my 25 years of experience as a cricketer but also am open to learning all the time," Ramprakash said.
"I feel we have a very exciting group of players and am relishing the opportunity to continue working with them."
