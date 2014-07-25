LONDON, July 25 England limited-overs international Luke Wright smashed 153 not out in 66 balls as Sussex achieved a world record Twenty20 run chase by reaching a target of 226 against Essex at Chelmsford on Friday.

Opener Wright, 29, bludgeoned 12 fours and 11 sixes and was supported by Matthew Machan (41 not out), the pair putting on an unbeaten 159 for the fourth wicket to lead Sussex to victory by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

The innings by Wright was the fourth highest in a T20 match. It has been bettered only by West Indian Chris Gayle (175 not out), New Zealander Brendon McCullum (158 not out) and Australian Aaron Finch (156).

Earlier, Thomas Westley hit an unbeaten 109 as he and Jesse Ryder (75) guided Essex to a seemingly impregnable total of 225 for three.

Sussex's chase beat the previous world record held by the Cape Cobras who scored 224 for five against the Titans in Centurion, South Africa in 2011. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)