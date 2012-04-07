(Fixes dateline)

COLOMBO, April 7 England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the second test on the fifth and final day on Saturday and share the two-match series.

Sri Lanka

won the first test at Galle by 75 runs.

Scores: Sri Lanka 275 and 278 (M Jayawardene 64, G Swann 6-106)

England 460 and 97-2.

