Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
COLOMBO, April 7 England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the second test on the fifth and final day on Saturday and share the two-match series.
Sri Lanka
won the first test at Galle by 75 runs.
Scores: Sri Lanka 275 and 278 (M Jayawardene 64, G Swann 6-106)
England 460 and 97-2.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.