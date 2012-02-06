French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
DUBAI Pakistan beat England by 71 runs to win the third and final test on the fourth day in Dubai on Monday.
Scores: England 141 (Abdur Rehman 5-40) & 252 v Pakistan 99 and 365 (Azhar Ali 157, Younus Khan 127, M. Panesar 5-124)
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.