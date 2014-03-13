Athletics - Wanjiru holds of Bekele in London
LONDON Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon on Sunday in two hours five minutes 48 seconds.
England beat West Indies by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Barbados on Thursday.
West Indies win the series 2-1.
Scores:
England 165-6 in 20 overs (M.Lumb 63); West Indies 160-7 in 20 overs (L.Simmons 69, C.Jordan 3-39)
LONDON Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric settled a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final 4-2 in Chelsea's favour over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.