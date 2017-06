Jan 19 Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in the opening test in Dubai on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Scores: Pakistan 338 (Mohammad Hafeez 88, Taufeeq Umar 58, Misbah-ul-Haq 52, Adnan Akmal 61; G. Swann 4-107, S. Broad 3-84) & 15-0 v England 192 (Matt Prior 70 not out; Saeed Ajmal 7-55) & 160 (Umar Gul 4-63, Abdur Rehman 3-37, Saeed Ajmal 3-42).

