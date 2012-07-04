UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 4 The third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
The match, which had been due to start at 1300 GMT, was delayed after persistent showers left the outfield waterlogged.
A break in the weather allowed the umpires to schedule a 28-over-aside contest but the rain returned and the match was called off.
England lead the series 2-0 with the fourth match scheduled for Durham on Saturday. (Writing by Tom Bartlett in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.