Cricket-India knock out South Africa to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.
Feb 18 England beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the third one-day international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Scores: Pakistan 222 in 50 overs (Umar Akmal 50, Shahid Afridi 51) v England 226-1 in 37.2 overs (A. Cook 80, K. Pietersen 111 not out).
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.
HOLDERS INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA TO REACH CHAMPIONS TROPHY CRICKET SEMI-FINAL