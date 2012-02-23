HOLDERS INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA TO REACH CHAMPIONS TROPHY CRICKET SEMI-FINAL
Feb 23 Pakistan beat England by eight runs in the first Twenty20 international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Scores: Pakistan 144-6 in 20 overs (G. Swann 3-13) v England 136-6 in 20 overs (Umar Gul 3-18).
June 11 England's resounding victory over Australia on Saturday enabled Bangladesh to book an unexpected spot in Champions Trophy semi-finals but the South Asians are playing down expectations of going all the way to claim a maiden major title.