Feb 25 England beat Pakistan by 38 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Dubai on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Scores:

England 150-7 (J. Bairstow 60 not out) v Pakistan 112 off 18.2 overs (S. Finn 3-30)

